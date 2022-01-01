Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Wausau

Wausau restaurants
Wausau restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2305 Sherman Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sherman Street Chicken Salad$13.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza

225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau

Avg 4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad$7.95
Layers of grilled chicken, smoky bacon, and mozzarella, on a bed of fresh greens topped off with a side of ranch
More about Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
Lemongrass Asian Fusion image

 

Lemongrass Asian Fusion

316 North Third Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Thai Spicy Chicken Salad$13.00
Pan seared garlic chicken, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lime vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce.
Vietnamese Chicken Salad$13.00
Steamed ginger flavored chicken breast served on a fresh bed of cabbage, carrots, peanuts and fried onions in a lime vinaigrette
More about Lemongrass Asian Fusion

