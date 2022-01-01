Chicken salad in Wausau
Wausau restaurants that serve chicken salad
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2305 Sherman Street, Wausau
|Sherman Street Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Roasted white meat, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, cherry tomato, mixed greens, honey citrus dressing
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau
|Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Salad
|$7.95
Layers of grilled chicken, smoky bacon, and mozzarella, on a bed of fresh greens topped off with a side of ranch
Lemongrass Asian Fusion
316 North Third Street, Wausau
|Thai Spicy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Pan seared garlic chicken, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, carrots, and purple cabbage combined with a chili puree and lime vinaigrette served on a bed of iceberg lettuce.
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Steamed ginger flavored chicken breast served on a fresh bed of cabbage, carrots, peanuts and fried onions in a lime vinaigrette