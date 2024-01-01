Chipotle chicken in Wausau
Wausau restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2305 Sherman Street, Wausau
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadillas
|$14.50
Seasoned chicken, poblano, fresh salsa, cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, sour cream, side of cilantro rice and black beans
Milwaukee Burger Company - Wausau
2200 Stewart Ave, Wausau
|Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled tortilla filled with loads of cheddar jack cheese, chipotle chicken, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno. Served with seasoned sour cream and house salsa.
|Chipotle Chicken Grilled Cheese
|$12.99
Sourdough with muenster, provolone and swiss with shredded chipotle chicken and chipotle mayo.