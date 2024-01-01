Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Wausau
/
Wausau
/
Croissants
Wausau restaurants that serve croissants
Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2305 Sherman Street, Wausau
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Croissant
$14.00
Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, spring mix, lemon caper aioli
More about Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Energy - at The Tower
500 First Street, Wausau
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Croissant
$7.00
More about Energy - at The Tower
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Crivitz
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(6 restaurants)
