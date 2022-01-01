Garlic bread in Wausau
Wausau restaurants that serve garlic bread
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau
|Garlic Bread
|$4.95
Garlic butter and Ropa's perfect blend of Italian seasoning
|Cheesy Garlic Bread Meatball Sub
|$9.95
Our amazing garlic bread, topped with authentic marinara, zesty meatballs, and freshly shredded mozzarella...baked to perfection!
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$5.95
Freshly shredded mozzarella, garlic butter, and Ropa's special Italian seasoning blend
Sam's Pizza - Wausau
111 Elm Street, Wausau
|1/2- Garlic Bread
|$2.75
4 pieces toasted to perfection with just the right blend of garlic & butter. (Sauce NOT included)
|Garlic Bread
|$4.75
8 pieces toasted to perfection with just the right blend of garlic & butter. (Sauce NOT included)