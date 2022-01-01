Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Wausau

Wausau restaurants
Wausau restaurants that serve garlic bread

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza

225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau

Avg 4 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Bread$4.95
Garlic butter and Ropa's perfect blend of Italian seasoning
Cheesy Garlic Bread Meatball Sub$9.95
Our amazing garlic bread, topped with authentic marinara, zesty meatballs, and freshly shredded mozzarella...baked to perfection!
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.95
Freshly shredded mozzarella, garlic butter, and Ropa's special Italian seasoning blend
Sam's Pizza - Wausau

111 Elm Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2- Garlic Bread$2.75
4 pieces toasted to perfection with just the right blend of garlic & butter. (Sauce NOT included)
Garlic Bread$4.75
8 pieces toasted to perfection with just the right blend of garlic & butter. (Sauce NOT included)
