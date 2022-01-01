Salmon in Wausau
Great Dane Pub & Brewing
2305 Sherman Street, Wausau
|Mustard Glazed Salmon Club
|$16.00
Grilled salmon, honey mustard glaze, applewood smoked bacon, lemon caper aioli, arugula, tomato, toasted seeded bun
|Cedar Plank Salmon
|$22.00
Cedar planked grilled salmon, beer and mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, vegetable du jour, lemon
|Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad
|$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing