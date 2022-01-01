Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Wausau

Wausau restaurants
Wausau restaurants that serve salmon

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

Great Dane Pub & Brewing

2305 Sherman Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mustard Glazed Salmon Club$16.00
Grilled salmon, honey mustard glaze, applewood smoked bacon, lemon caper aioli, arugula, tomato, toasted seeded bun
Cedar Plank Salmon$22.00
Cedar planked grilled salmon, beer and mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, vegetable du jour, lemon
Ginger Soy Glazed Salmon Salad$17.00
Teriyaki glazed salmon, shredded cabbage, bok choy, carrot, red bell pepper, snap peas, mixed greens, ginger-peanut dressing
More about Great Dane Pub & Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Malarkey's Pub

408 3rd St, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Salmon$24.00
More about Malarkey's Pub

