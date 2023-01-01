Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Wausau

Go
Wausau restaurants
Toast

Wausau restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

Great Dane Pub & Brewing

2305 Sherman Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
More about Great Dane Pub & Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Malarkey's Pub

408 3rd St, Wausau

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
More about Malarkey's Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Wausau

Jerk Chicken

Boneless Wings

Egg Rolls

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Jalapeno Poppers

Salmon

Map

More near Wausau to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (688 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1641 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston