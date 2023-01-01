Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Wausau
/
Wausau
/
Shrimp Tacos
Wausau restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Great Dane Pub & Brewing
2305 Sherman Street, Wausau
No reviews yet
Garlic Lime Shrimp Tacos
$13.00
Blackened shrimp, garlic, lime, corn and pepper salsa, shredded romaine, salsa verde, onion, cilantro
More about Great Dane Pub & Brewing
Malarkey's Pub
408 3rd St, Wausau
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$17.00
More about Malarkey's Pub
