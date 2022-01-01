Tacos in Wausau
Wausau restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2305 Sherman Street, Wausau
|Jaime's Fish Tacos
|$13.50
Fried tilapia, cornmeal batter, salsa fresca, cilantro, lettuce, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipolte bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
|Brew Street Tacos
|$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of seasoned chicken, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
|Birria Queso Tacos
|$13.50
Braised brisket, chihuahua cheese, onion and cilantro, griddled in three tortillas, served with red chili broth, cilantro rice and black beans