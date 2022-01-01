Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Wausau

Wausau restaurants
Wausau restaurants that serve tacos

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2305 Sherman Street, Wausau

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jaime's Fish Tacos$13.50
Fried tilapia, cornmeal batter, salsa fresca, cilantro, lettuce, chipotle mayo, served with cilantro rice, black beans, side of chipolte bbq and habanero hellfire sauces
Brew Street Tacos$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of seasoned chicken, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
Birria Queso Tacos$13.50
Braised brisket, chihuahua cheese, onion and cilantro, griddled in three tortillas, served with red chili broth, cilantro rice and black beans
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Consumer pic

 

Malarkey's Pub

408 3rd St, Wausau

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Dip$8.00
Seasoned sour cream, lettuce, black olives, red onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with chips
Fish Tacos$13.00
Two flour tortillas with beer-battered cod, melted cheese, red cabbage slaw, tomatoes, sriracha and ranch.
More about Malarkey's Pub

