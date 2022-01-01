Thin crust pizza in Wausau
Wausau restaurants that serve thin crust pizza
More about Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau
|18" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)
|$28.95
Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
|12" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)
|$20.95
Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
|14" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)
|$23.95
Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
More about Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
Ropa's Chicago Style Pizza
225670 Rib Mountain Drive, Wausau
|14" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)
|$23.95
Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives
|18" Monster Pizza (thin crust only)
|$28.95
Scary amounts of sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green and black olives