Caesar salad in Wautoma
Wautoma restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about The Moose Inn
The Moose Inn
W6846 State Rd 21, Wautoma
|Chicken Caesar Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Green, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Bacon, Egg, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
*Make it GF by ditching the croutons & selecting our homemade Basil Vinaigrette Dressing
|Chicken Caesar Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tomatoes, Bacon, Egg, & Grilled Chicken
*Make it GF by ditching the croutons & choosing our house made Basil Vinaigrette Dressing