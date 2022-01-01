Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Wautoma

Go
Wautoma restaurants
Toast

Wautoma restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

 

The Moose Inn

W6846 State Rd 21, Wautoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed Green, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Bacon, Egg, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
*Make it GF by ditching the croutons & selecting our homemade Basil Vinaigrette Dressing
Chicken Caesar Cobb Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Tomatoes, Bacon, Egg, & Grilled Chicken
*Make it GF by ditching the croutons & choosing our house made Basil Vinaigrette Dressing
More about The Moose Inn
Christianos Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Christianos Pizza

200 W Main St, Wautoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Caesar Salad$6.95
Caesar Salad$9.95
More about Christianos Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Wautoma

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Wautoma to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

De Forest

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1339 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (526 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (853 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston