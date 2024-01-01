Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Waverly

Waverly restaurants that serve chicken salad

Raphael's 2 Go

759 Whoville Rd, Waverly

Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh tossed salad topped with wonderfully seasoned grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing as well as Bread Sticks!!
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Fresh tossed salad topped with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken that has been coated in our own special hot wing sauce. Served with your choice of dressing and Bread Sticks!
Mama's Table - 506 W Main St

506 W Main St, Waverly

Fried Chicken Salad$13.00
Hand Breaded Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Shredded Cheese
Chicken Spaghetti w/ salad$9.95
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce. Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Shredded Cheese
