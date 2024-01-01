Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Waverly

Waverly restaurants
Waverly restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Raphael's 2 Go

759 Whoville Rd, Waverly

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.50
A wonderfully crunchy, slightly battered order of Fries!
More about Raphael's 2 Go
Consumer pic

 

Christina's Bar and Grill - 437 W Main St

437 W Main St, Waverly

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries (Small)$2.75
French Fries$3.75
More about Christina's Bar and Grill - 437 W Main St

