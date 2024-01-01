Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Waverly

Waverly restaurants
Waverly restaurants that serve spaghetti

Raphael's 2 Go

759 Whoville Rd, Waverly

Takeout
Spaghetti$8.99
Choose between our one of our authentic hearty sauces, either Marina or Meat. Don't forget to add the Meatballs and Bake it with Mozzarella!
Christina's Bar and Grill - 437 W Main St

437 W Main St, Waverly

TakeoutFast Pay
Small Spaghetti Dinner$11.50
Choice of small or large, Spaghetti Dinner, served with toss salad and dressing of choice, spaghetti, marinara sauce, butter bread
Mama's Table - 506 W Main St

506 W Main St, Waverly

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Spaghetti w/ salad$9.95
