Spaghetti in Waverly
Waverly restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Raphael's 2 Go
Raphael's 2 Go
759 Whoville Rd, Waverly
|Spaghetti
|$8.99
Choose between our one of our authentic hearty sauces, either Marina or Meat. Don't forget to add the Meatballs and Bake it with Mozzarella!
More about Christina's Bar and Grill - 437 W Main St
Christina's Bar and Grill - 437 W Main St
437 W Main St, Waverly
|Small Spaghetti Dinner
|$11.50
Choice of small or large, Spaghetti Dinner, served with toss salad and dressing of choice, spaghetti, marinara sauce, butter bread