Waverly Stone Gastropub
A pub for food lovers. Not stuffy. Not fancy. Just a welcoming, relaxed dining experience packed with flavor.
We opened Waverly Stone Gastropub in 2018 to bring fresh, creative food and warm, friendly service to Holland's pub scene. Whether you're craving a classic burger and fries or an adventurous, globally-inspired plate, we're here to take care of you.
FRENCH FRIES
20 W 8th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
20 W 8th St
Holland MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Crust 54 Downtown Holland
Want to order at South Washington? Copy this link into your browser:
https://www.toasttab.com/crust-54-s-washington/
We serve authentic Chicago style deep dish pizza and a hand-tossed stone fired thin crust pizza in a family friendly atmosphere. We offer vegan, gluten free and dairy free options so no one is excluded!
The 205 Coffee Bar
Craft coffee is awaiting you.
Baker's Loft - Banquet
Come in and enjoy!
Coppercraft Distillery & Tasting Room
We feature small batch spirits and premium craft cocktails, meant to be shared in good company.