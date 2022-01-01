Go
Waverly Stone Gastropub

A pub for food lovers. Not stuffy. Not fancy. Just a welcoming, relaxed dining experience packed with flavor.
We opened Waverly Stone Gastropub in 2018 to bring fresh, creative food and warm, friendly service to Holland's pub scene. Whether you're craving a classic burger and fries or an adventurous, globally-inspired plate, we're here to take care of you.

FRENCH FRIES

20 W 8th St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1091 reviews)

Popular Items

Online - Char Grill Burger$13.50
Tomato, Arugula, Pickled Onion, Muenster, Rosemary Spread
Online - Mac and Cheese$4.00
Online - Chorizo Burger$12.00
Tomato, Arugula, Muenster, Green Goddess, Fried Egg
Online - Curry Chicken Salad$10.50
Naan Bread, Tomato, Arugula
Fries$4.00
Lunch Combo$12.00
Sandwich with your choice of daily soup or side salad
Online - Bahn Naan$12.00
Shredded Chicken, Pickled Carrot, Cucumber, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Peanuts, Wasabi
Online - Sea Scallop$34.50
Ramen, Grape Tomato, Zucchini, Chili Miso Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 W 8th St

Holland MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
