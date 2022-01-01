Waxhaw restaurants you'll love

Waxhaw restaurants
Toast
  • Waxhaw

Waxhaw's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Takeout box
Chinese
Gastropubs
Must-try Waxhaw restaurants

Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer image

 

Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer

113 E N Main St, Waxhaw

BLT$10.50
corn cob smoked bacon layered with crisp lettuce & fresh tomatoes then topped with a house-made special herb mayo sauce.
Caramelized Onion$15.95
caramelized onion spread, goat cheese, creamy mushroom mix, red onions, spinach & aged balsamic reduction
Bretzel$6.00
1 bavarian style soft pretzel, with 2 house made dipping sauces
More about Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
Pizzeria Di Cicco image

 

Pizzeria Di Cicco

TBD, Waxhaw

Margherita Pizza$13.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Italian Fior Di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Asiago, EVOO & Fresh Basil
Garlic White$12.00
House made Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce, Italian Fior Di Latte, Fontina, Pecorino Romano, Asiago, EVOO & Basil,
Bianca Pizza$11.00
Italian Fior Di Latte, Fontina, Pecorino Romano, Asiago & EVOO
More about Pizzeria Di Cicco
Trax Stop & Shop image

 

Trax Stop & Shop

203 N Broome St, Waxhaw

Deep Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Vegi - Burger$9.00
Deep Fried Onion Rings$7.00
More about Trax Stop & Shop
Capricci's True Italian image

Capricci's True Italian

109 W South Main Street, Waxhaw

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan with Pasta$18.95
Cannolis 3 small$6.95
Louie's Fav. Pizza$12.95
More about Capricci's True Italian
Blue Door Deli image

 

Blue Door Deli

202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw

Western Union Panini$8.99
Marinated Chicken, Cheddar, and Bacon on Ciabatta
The Italian$10.25
Capicola and Ham with Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers and Provolone with our House-Made Vinaigrette
Rea View Reuben Panini$9.99
Lean Corn Beef with Dawnie Girl’s Sauerkraut, Swiss & Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye
More about Blue Door Deli
MingFu image

 

MingFu

8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW

Egg Roll (1)$1.55
Fried Pork and veggies roll wrapped in egg noodle wrap
Sesame Chicken$12.95
Fried breaded dark meat chicken sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.
Spring Roll (1)$1.55
Fried roll with shrimp and veggies.
More about MingFu
Blue Lagoon Cafe image

 

Blue Lagoon Cafe

203 N Broome St Suite A, Waxhaw

12 Wing Combo$18.00
Chick Tenders COMBO (3pcs)$11.00
More about Blue Lagoon Cafe
The Cupcake Queen LLC image

 

The Cupcake Queen LLC

201 W South Main Street Suite A, Waxhaw

Cupcake 12 Count$39.00
More about The Cupcake Queen LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Emmets Social Table

401 East South Main St. Unit 101A, Waxhaw

KICKIN' CHICKEN & WAFFLES$12.00
Housemade waffles and tenders with maple syrup & sriracha
GLAZED BRUSSELS$6.00
Served with bacon and sriracha honey glaze.
SOUTH MAIN DEGGS$7.00
Fried deviled eggs with pork belly and pepper jelly drizzle.
More about Emmets Social Table
Richardson Reaping Ranch, LLC image

 

Provisions Waxhaw

107 W. South Main St., Waxhaw

Meatloaf Sandwich$13.00
Warmed Slice of House Made Meatloaf, Cheddar Cheese, & Horseradish Mayo served on Sourdough Bread.
Turkey Swiss Panini$9.00
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, and House Made Cilantro Chipotle Spread. Served on Pressed Herbed Focaccia Bread.
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Veggies, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, Scrambled with Two Eggs, Home Fried Potatoes, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Salsa on the side.
More about Provisions Waxhaw
Restaurant banner

 

Jekyll and Hyde -(3)

216 Main Street, Waxhaw

More about Jekyll and Hyde -(3)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Waxhaw

Reuben

Cannolis

Cheeseburgers

Paninis

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

