Waxhaw restaurants you'll love

More about Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
113 E N Main St, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|BLT
|$10.50
corn cob smoked bacon layered with crisp lettuce & fresh tomatoes then topped with a house-made special herb mayo sauce.
|Caramelized Onion
|$15.95
caramelized onion spread, goat cheese, creamy mushroom mix, red onions, spinach & aged balsamic reduction
|Bretzel
|$6.00
1 bavarian style soft pretzel, with 2 house made dipping sauces
More about Pizzeria Di Cicco
Pizzeria Di Cicco
TBD, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Italian Fior Di Latte, Pecorino Romano, Asiago, EVOO & Fresh Basil
|Garlic White
|$12.00
House made Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce, Italian Fior Di Latte, Fontina, Pecorino Romano, Asiago, EVOO & Basil,
|Bianca Pizza
|$11.00
Italian Fior Di Latte, Fontina, Pecorino Romano, Asiago & EVOO
More about Trax Stop & Shop
Trax Stop & Shop
203 N Broome St, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
|Vegi - Burger
|$9.00
|Deep Fried Onion Rings
|$7.00
More about Capricci's True Italian
PIZZA • SALADS • TAPAS
Capricci's True Italian
109 W South Main Street, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan with Pasta
|$18.95
|Cannolis 3 small
|$6.95
|Louie's Fav. Pizza
|$12.95
More about Blue Door Deli
Blue Door Deli
202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|Western Union Panini
|$8.99
Marinated Chicken, Cheddar, and Bacon on Ciabatta
|The Italian
|$10.25
Capicola and Ham with Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers and Provolone with our House-Made Vinaigrette
|Rea View Reuben Panini
|$9.99
Lean Corn Beef with Dawnie Girl’s Sauerkraut, Swiss & Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye
More about MingFu
MingFu
8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW
|Popular items
|Egg Roll (1)
|$1.55
Fried Pork and veggies roll wrapped in egg noodle wrap
|Sesame Chicken
|$12.95
Fried breaded dark meat chicken sautéed in special sweet, brown sauce w/ sesame seeds. Garnished w/ broccoli.
|Spring Roll (1)
|$1.55
Fried roll with shrimp and veggies.
More about Blue Lagoon Cafe
Blue Lagoon Cafe
203 N Broome St Suite A, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|12 Wing Combo
|$18.00
|Chick Tenders COMBO (3pcs)
|$11.00
More about The Cupcake Queen LLC
The Cupcake Queen LLC
201 W South Main Street Suite A, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|Cupcake 12 Count
|$39.00
More about Emmets Social Table
Emmets Social Table
401 East South Main St. Unit 101A, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|KICKIN' CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$12.00
Housemade waffles and tenders with maple syrup & sriracha
|GLAZED BRUSSELS
|$6.00
Served with bacon and sriracha honey glaze.
|SOUTH MAIN DEGGS
|$7.00
Fried deviled eggs with pork belly and pepper jelly drizzle.
More about Provisions Waxhaw
Provisions Waxhaw
107 W. South Main St., Waxhaw
|Popular items
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$13.00
Warmed Slice of House Made Meatloaf, Cheddar Cheese, & Horseradish Mayo served on Sourdough Bread.
|Turkey Swiss Panini
|$9.00
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, and House Made Cilantro Chipotle Spread. Served on Pressed Herbed Focaccia Bread.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
Veggies, Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, Scrambled with Two Eggs, Home Fried Potatoes, and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Salsa on the side.
More about Jekyll and Hyde -(3)
Jekyll and Hyde -(3)
216 Main Street, Waxhaw