Waxhaw restaurants you'll love

Waxhaw restaurants

Waxhaw restaurants
  • Waxhaw

Waxhaw's top cuisines

Must-try Waxhaw restaurants

Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer image

 

Cork & Ale

113 E N Main St, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BLT$10.50
corn cob smoked bacon layered with crisp lettuce & fresh tomatoes then topped with a house-made special herb mayo sauce.
Spicy Artichoke Dip$10.00
fire roasted jalapenos and artichokes engulfed in cheesy deliciousness
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
shredded grilled salmon tossed in mixed green lettuce, red cabbage, carrot, green onions, goat cheese, candid pecans & topped with crispy noodles and drizzled with our house made white wine/honey/balsamic dressing
Pizzeria Di Cicco image

 

Pizzeria Di Cicco

TBD, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bianca Pizza$14.00
Italian Fior Di Latte, Fontina, Pecorino Romano, Asiago & EVOO
Water$1.00
Bottled Water
Roasted Pepper Cream Pizza$17.00
Roasted red pepper cream sauce, Provolone, Romano, Asiago, Smoked Fior Di Latte, Basil & EVOO.
Capricci's True Italian image

PIZZA • SALADS • TAPAS

Capricci's True Italian - Waxhaw NC

109 W South Main Street, Waxhaw

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna$18.95
Ruccola$13.95
Spaghetti & Meatballs$17.95
Consumer pic

 

Caf[fiend]

5910 Waxhaw Highway, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Conductor$0.00
Butter Toffee Mocha Latte with Whipped Cream and Mocha Drizzle
The Heart of Mineral Springs$0.00
White Chocolate Mocha Latte with Caramel Drizzle
Apple Juice$2.50
Blue Door Deli image

 

Blue Door Deli

202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Italian$11.95
Capicola and Ham with Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers and Provolone with our House-Made Vinaigrette
The Blue Door$12.25
Marinated chicken, prosciutto, marinated tomatoes, olive oil and balsamic, basil and arugula with mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread
Cane Creek Club$11.95
Ham and Turkey Layered w/Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Richardson Reaping Ranch, LLC image

 

Provisions Waxhaw

107 W. South Main St., Waxhaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Bandwhich$5.50
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, Fried Egg, American Cheese. Served on choice of Toasted Bagel, Biscuit, or White Toast.
Classic Club$9.50
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sliced Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on Toasted Thin Cut White Bread.
The B.L.T.$9.00
Thick Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on Toasted Thin Cut Sourdough Bread
MingFu image

 

MingFu - Waxhaw

8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spring Roll (1)$1.65
Fried roll with shrimp and veggies.
Egg Roll (1)$1.65
Fried Pork and veggies roll wrapped in egg noodle wrap
Asparagus Tempura Roll$4.95
Deep Fried Asparagus Inside.
The Cupcake Queen LLC image

 

The Cupcake Queen LLC - 201 W South Main Street Suite A

201 W South Main Street Suite A, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blue Lagoon Cafe image

 

Blue Lagoon Cafe

203 N Broome St Suite A, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Emmets Social Table - Waxhaw

401 East South Main St. Unit 101A, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CAPRESE AVOCADO$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil stuffed avocado. Drizzled with balsamic glaze.
SOUTH MAIN DEGGS$7.00
Fried deviled eggs with pork belly and pepper jelly drizzle.
MILL FRIES$7.00
Shoestring fries served with curry ketchup, homemade ranch, and cheese dip.
Rethi - Greek Kouzina image

 

RETHI Greek Kouzina

W South Main St, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
Delivery
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0087 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0087 - Marvin, NC

9704 Rea Road, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
FD Cigar Company image

 

FD Cigar Company - 108 E South Main St, Suite B

108 E South Main St, Suite B, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
Bistro D'Antonio image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Bistro D'Antonio

3909 Providence Rd. S., Waxhaw

Avg 4.6 (1345 reviews)
Restaurant banner

 

Mary O'Neill's - 116 W North Main St

116 W North Main St, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
