Waxhaw restaurants you'll love

Cork & Ale
113 E N Main St, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|BLT
|$10.50
corn cob smoked bacon layered with crisp lettuce & fresh tomatoes then topped with a house-made special herb mayo sauce.
|Spicy Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
fire roasted jalapenos and artichokes engulfed in cheesy deliciousness
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.00
shredded grilled salmon tossed in mixed green lettuce, red cabbage, carrot, green onions, goat cheese, candid pecans & topped with crispy noodles and drizzled with our house made white wine/honey/balsamic dressing
Pizzeria Di Cicco
TBD, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|Bianca Pizza
|$14.00
Italian Fior Di Latte, Fontina, Pecorino Romano, Asiago & EVOO
|Water
|$1.00
Bottled Water
|Roasted Pepper Cream Pizza
|$17.00
Roasted red pepper cream sauce, Provolone, Romano, Asiago, Smoked Fior Di Latte, Basil & EVOO.
PIZZA • SALADS • TAPAS
Capricci's True Italian - Waxhaw NC
109 W South Main Street, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$18.95
|Ruccola
|$13.95
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$17.95
Caf[fiend]
5910 Waxhaw Highway, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|The Conductor
|$0.00
Butter Toffee Mocha Latte with Whipped Cream and Mocha Drizzle
|The Heart of Mineral Springs
|$0.00
White Chocolate Mocha Latte with Caramel Drizzle
|Apple Juice
|$2.50
Blue Door Deli
202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|The Italian
|$11.95
Capicola and Ham with Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers and Provolone with our House-Made Vinaigrette
|The Blue Door
|$12.25
Marinated chicken, prosciutto, marinated tomatoes, olive oil and balsamic, basil and arugula with mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread
|Cane Creek Club
|$11.95
Ham and Turkey Layered w/Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
Provisions Waxhaw
107 W. South Main St., Waxhaw
|Popular items
|The Bandwhich
|$5.50
Bacon, Ham, or Sausage, Fried Egg, American Cheese. Served on choice of Toasted Bagel, Biscuit, or White Toast.
|Classic Club
|$9.50
Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sliced Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on Toasted Thin Cut White Bread.
|The B.L.T.
|$9.00
Thick Cut Hickory Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo. Served on Toasted Thin Cut Sourdough Bread
MingFu - Waxhaw
8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW
|Popular items
|Spring Roll (1)
|$1.65
Fried roll with shrimp and veggies.
|Egg Roll (1)
|$1.65
Fried Pork and veggies roll wrapped in egg noodle wrap
|Asparagus Tempura Roll
|$4.95
Deep Fried Asparagus Inside.
The Cupcake Queen LLC - 201 W South Main Street Suite A
201 W South Main Street Suite A, Waxhaw
Emmets Social Table - Waxhaw
401 East South Main St. Unit 101A, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|CAPRESE AVOCADO
|$10.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil stuffed avocado. Drizzled with balsamic glaze.
|SOUTH MAIN DEGGS
|$7.00
Fried deviled eggs with pork belly and pepper jelly drizzle.
|MILL FRIES
|$7.00
Shoestring fries served with curry ketchup, homemade ranch, and cheese dip.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0087 - Marvin, NC
9704 Rea Road, Waxhaw
FD Cigar Company - 108 E South Main St, Suite B
108 E South Main St, Suite B, Waxhaw
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Bistro D'Antonio
3909 Providence Rd. S., Waxhaw
Mary O'Neill's - 116 W North Main St
116 W North Main St, Waxhaw