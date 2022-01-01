Waxhaw American restaurants you'll love
Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
113 E N Main St, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|Ahi Tuna
|$12.95
seared ahi tuna, baby spinach, red onions, wasabi lemon caper aioli
|Caramelized Onion
|$15.95
caramelized onion spread, goat cheese, creamy mushroom mix, red onions, spinach & aged balsamic reduction
|Slider of the Day
|$14.50
pickle sliders...3 juicy all angus beef patties perfectly blackened then topped with melted artisan cheddar, fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce and finished with a house made pickle aioli...add corn cob smoked bacon. YUMMY! pairs beautifully with a great beer off our shelves or from our taps
Trax Stop & Shop
203 N Broome St, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
|Vegi - Burger
|$9.00
|Deep Fried Onion Rings
|$7.00
Emmets Social Table
401 East South Main St. Unit 101A, Waxhaw
|Popular items
|BRAISED SHORT RIBS
|$15.00
Slow braised with red wine mushroom reduction over white cheddar grits
|MILL FRIES
|$6.00
Shoestring fries served with curry ketchup, homemade ranch, and cheese dip.
|KALE YEAH!
|$6.00
Kale, goat cheese, red onions, candied pecans, and dried cranberries with a honey citrus vinaigrette.