Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado rolls in
Waxhaw
/
Waxhaw
/
Avocado Rolls
Waxhaw restaurants that serve avocado rolls
Kin Steak & Sushi
1621 Providence Rd S, Suite 310, Waxhaw
No reviews yet
Avocado Roll
$7.00
More about Kin Steak & Sushi
MingFu - Waxhaw
8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$5.95
Shrimp Avocado Roll
$5.95
Cooked Shrimp & Avocado.
More about MingFu - Waxhaw
Browse other tasty dishes in Waxhaw
Edamame
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Cannolis
Dumplings
Grits
Caesar Salad
Salmon
More near Waxhaw to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Rock Hill
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Fort Mill
Avg 4.7
(40 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(14 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Clover
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(589 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(139 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(415 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston