Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Waxhaw

Go
Waxhaw restaurants
Toast

Waxhaw restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer

113 E N Main St, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cakes Eggs Benedict$14.50
slow baked salmon hand molded into a salmon cake, teased with spicy remoulade to accentuate the gentle flavors, served atop crisp arugula and finished with a perfectly poached egg.
Chocolate Cake$9.00
no description other than "trust us" treat yourself . add a scoop of specially made waxhaw creamery vanilla ice cream
More about Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
Blue Door Deli image

 

Blue Door Deli

202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$4.99
More about Blue Door Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Waxhaw

Chicken Wraps

Egg Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Tuna Salad

Sliders

Salmon

Cookies

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Waxhaw to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston