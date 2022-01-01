Cheese pizza in
Waxhaw
/
Waxhaw
/
Cheese Pizza
Waxhaw restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Pizzeria Di Cicco
TBD, Waxhaw
No reviews yet
Marinara Pizza (No Cheese)
$8.00
Tomato Sauce, Shaved Garlic, EVOO, Fresh Basil and Oregano
More about Pizzeria Di Cicco
PIZZA • SALADS • TAPAS
Capricci's True Italian
109 W South Main Street, Waxhaw
Avg 4.3
(664 reviews)
Cheese Pizza
$10.95
More about Capricci's True Italian
