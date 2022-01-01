Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Waxhaw

Go
Waxhaw restaurants
Toast

Waxhaw restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Blue Door Deli image

 

Blue Door Deli

202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle$3.95
More about Blue Door Deli
MingFu image

 

MingFu - Waxhaw

8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg. Chicken Noodle Soup$7.95
More about MingFu - Waxhaw

Browse other tasty dishes in Waxhaw

Cannolis

Grilled Chicken

Pasta Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Home Fries

Sliders

Grits

Map

More near Waxhaw to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clover

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston