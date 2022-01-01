Chicken noodles in Waxhaw

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Waxhaw restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Blue Door Deli
202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$3.95
More about Blue Door Deli
MingFu - Waxhaw
8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW
No reviews yet
Lg. Chicken Noodle Soup
$7.95
More about MingFu - Waxhaw
