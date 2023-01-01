Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Waxhaw
/
Waxhaw
/
Chicken Soup
Waxhaw restaurants that serve chicken soup
Blue Door Deli
202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw
No reviews yet
Chicken And Wild Rice Soup
$3.95
More about Blue Door Deli
MingFu - Waxhaw
8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW
No reviews yet
Lg. Chicken Noodle Soup
$9.95
More about MingFu - Waxhaw
