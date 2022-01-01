Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookies in
Waxhaw
/
Waxhaw
/
Cookies
Waxhaw restaurants that serve cookies
Blue Door Deli
202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.99
Black N White Cookie
$2.99
More about Blue Door Deli
MingFu
8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW
No reviews yet
Fortune Cookies X10
$1.00
More about MingFu
