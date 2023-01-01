Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cakes in
Waxhaw
/
Waxhaw
/
Crab Cakes
Waxhaw restaurants that serve crab cakes
Cork & Ale
113 E N Main St, Waxhaw
No reviews yet
Crab Cakes
$16.00
Blue crab claw meat crab cakes served with a house made remoulade sauce
More about Cork & Ale
PIZZA • SALADS • TAPAS
Capricci's True Italian - Waxhaw NC
109 W South Main Street, Waxhaw
Avg 4.3
(664 reviews)
Crab Cakes Entrée
$23.95
More about Capricci's True Italian - Waxhaw NC
