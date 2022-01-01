Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Waxhaw

Go
Waxhaw restaurants
Toast

Waxhaw restaurants that serve egg rolls

Blue Lagoon Cafe image

 

Blue Lagoon Cafe

203 N Broome St Suite A, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
(2) Philly Cheese Egg Rolls$8.00
More about Blue Lagoon Cafe
Egg Roll (1) image

 

MingFu

8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Roll (1)$1.55
Fried Pork and veggies roll wrapped in egg noodle wrap
More about MingFu

Browse other tasty dishes in Waxhaw

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Salmon

Quesadillas

Home Fries

Paninis

Pasta Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Waxhaw to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston