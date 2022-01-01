Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg rolls in
Waxhaw
/
Waxhaw
/
Egg Rolls
Waxhaw restaurants that serve egg rolls
Blue Lagoon Cafe
203 N Broome St Suite A, Waxhaw
No reviews yet
(2) Philly Cheese Egg Rolls
$8.00
More about Blue Lagoon Cafe
MingFu
8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW
No reviews yet
Egg Roll (1)
$1.55
Fried Pork and veggies roll wrapped in egg noodle wrap
More about MingFu
Browse other tasty dishes in Waxhaw
Chicken Salad
Cookies
Salmon
Quesadillas
Home Fries
Paninis
Pasta Salad
Burritos
More near Waxhaw to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Fort Mill
Avg 4.6
(29 restaurants)
Rock Hill
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Clover
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston