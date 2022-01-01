Paninis in Waxhaw

Waxhaw restaurants that serve paninis

Blue Door Deli image

 

Blue Door Deli

202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw

TakeoutDelivery
Western Union Panini$8.99
Marinated Chicken, Cheddar, and Bacon on Ciabatta
Rea View Reuben Panini$9.99
Lean Corn Beef with Dawnie Girl’s Sauerkraut, Swiss & Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye
New Town Panini$8.99
Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Ciabatta
More about Blue Door Deli
Richardson Reaping Ranch, LLC image

 

Provisions Waxhaw

107 W. South Main St., Waxhaw

Takeout
Turkey Swiss Panini$9.00
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, and House Made Cilantro Chipotle Spread. Served on Pressed Herbed Focaccia Bread.
More about Provisions Waxhaw

