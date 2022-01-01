Paninis in Waxhaw
Waxhaw restaurants that serve paninis
Blue Door Deli
202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw
|Western Union Panini
|$8.99
Marinated Chicken, Cheddar, and Bacon on Ciabatta
|Rea View Reuben Panini
|$9.99
Lean Corn Beef with Dawnie Girl’s Sauerkraut, Swiss & Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye
|New Town Panini
|$8.99
Prosciutto, Mozzarella, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette on Ciabatta
Provisions Waxhaw
107 W. South Main St., Waxhaw
|Turkey Swiss Panini
|$9.00
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, and House Made Cilantro Chipotle Spread. Served on Pressed Herbed Focaccia Bread.