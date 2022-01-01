Prosciutto in Waxhaw
Waxhaw restaurants that serve prosciutto
Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
113 E N Main St, Waxhaw
|Roasted Chicken and Prosciutto Skewers
|$11.95
sliced just right aged prosciutto, oven roasted chicken breast, garlic herb crouton, served with roasted red pepper aioli
|Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Entree
|$19.50
chicken breast wrapped in prosciutto and pan seared, topped with artichokes, served with rosemary mashed potatoes and a summer squash blend (sub honey glazed carrots)
|Truffle Mac with aged Prosciutto
|$10.75
delicious truffle mac-n-cheese with crumbled aged prosciutto