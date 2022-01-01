Prosciutto in Waxhaw

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer

113 E N Main St, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Chicken and Prosciutto Skewers$11.95
sliced just right aged prosciutto, oven roasted chicken breast, garlic herb crouton, served with roasted red pepper aioli
Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Entree$19.50
chicken breast wrapped in prosciutto and pan seared, topped with artichokes, served with rosemary mashed potatoes and a summer squash blend (sub honey glazed carrots)
Truffle Mac with aged Prosciutto$10.75
delicious truffle mac-n-cheese with crumbled aged prosciutto
Capricci's True Italian

109 W South Main Street, Waxhaw

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Melon Bruschetta$13.95
