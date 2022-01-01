Quesadillas in Waxhaw
Waxhaw restaurants that serve quesadillas
Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
113 E N Main St, Waxhaw
|Pimento Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.25
grilled just right, queen charlotte pimento cheese with roasted chicken
Blue Door Deli
202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw
|Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.95
Diced marinated chicken, cheddar cheese, and bacon,. Served with chipotle ranch dressing for dipping
|Veggie & Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.95
Roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomatoes and cheese blend
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.95
Cheddar, swiss, and American cheese