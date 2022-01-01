Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Waxhaw

Waxhaw restaurants
Waxhaw restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer image

 

Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer

113 E N Main St, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pimento Chicken Quesadilla$11.25
grilled just right, queen charlotte pimento cheese with roasted chicken
More about Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
Blue Door Deli image

 

Blue Door Deli

202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Quesadilla$8.95
Diced marinated chicken, cheddar cheese, and bacon,. Served with chipotle ranch dressing for dipping
Veggie & Cheese Quesadilla$7.95
Roasted peppers, caramelized onions, tomatoes and cheese blend
Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Cheddar, swiss, and American cheese
More about Blue Door Deli

