Tacos in Waxhaw
Waxhaw restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer
113 E N Main St, Waxhaw
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
taco salad...lettuce, topped with made fresh salsa, house made queso and finished with cilantro. Add chicken, shrimp, beef or our special of the day.
|Tacos
3 fresh tacos with crisp lettuce, house made salsa & white queso and your choice of meat. choose from shrimp, beef or chicken.
More about Emmets Social Table
Emmets Social Table
401 East South Main St. Unit 101A, Waxhaw
|PORK BELLY TACOS
|$9.00
Sweet bourbon-glazed with mango & fresh jalapeno slices
|PHILLY TACOS
|$9.00
Philly cheesesteak style with a lil' kick of jalapeno
|GF PHILLY TACOS
|$9.00
Philly cheesesteak style with a lil' kick of jalapeno, on corn tortillas.