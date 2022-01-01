Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Waxhaw

Waxhaw restaurants that serve tacos

Cork & Ale, Fine Wine and Craft Beer

113 E N Main St, Waxhaw

Taco Salad$10.95
taco salad...lettuce, topped with made fresh salsa, house made queso and finished with cilantro. Add chicken, shrimp, beef or our special of the day.
Tacos
3 fresh tacos with crisp lettuce, house made salsa & white queso and your choice of meat. choose from shrimp, beef or chicken.
Emmets Social Table

401 East South Main St. Unit 101A, Waxhaw

PORK BELLY TACOS$9.00
Sweet bourbon-glazed with mango & fresh jalapeno slices
PHILLY TACOS$9.00
Philly cheesesteak style with a lil' kick of jalapeno
GF PHILLY TACOS$9.00
Philly cheesesteak style with a lil' kick of jalapeno, on corn tortillas.
