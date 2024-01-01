Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna rolls in
Waxhaw
/
Waxhaw
/
Tuna Rolls
Waxhaw restaurants that serve tuna rolls
Kin Steak & Sushi
1621 Providence Rd S, Suite 310, Waxhaw
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna & Tempura Flake Roll
$9.00
Tuna Roll
$9.00
More about Kin Steak & Sushi
MingFu - Waxhaw
8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$5.95
Tuna Mixture w/ Sriracha, Green Onion & Tempura Flakes.
More about MingFu - Waxhaw
