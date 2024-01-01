Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Waxhaw

Waxhaw restaurants
Waxhaw restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Kin Steak & Sushi

1621 Providence Rd S, Suite 310, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Tuna & Tempura Flake Roll$9.00
Tuna Roll$9.00
More about Kin Steak & Sushi
MingFu image

 

MingFu - Waxhaw

8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$5.95
Tuna Mixture w/ Sriracha, Green Onion & Tempura Flakes.
More about MingFu - Waxhaw

