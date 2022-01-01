Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Waxhaw

Go
Waxhaw restaurants
Toast

Waxhaw restaurants that serve tuna salad

Blue Door Deli image

 

Blue Door Deli

202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Weddington Tuna Salad$7.99
In house made tuna salad on your choice of bread
More about Blue Door Deli
MingFu image

 

MingFu

8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad$10.50
Spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, with house ponzu dressing.
More about MingFu

