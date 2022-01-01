Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna salad in
Waxhaw
/
Waxhaw
/
Tuna Salad
Waxhaw restaurants that serve tuna salad
Blue Door Deli
202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw
No reviews yet
Weddington Tuna Salad
$7.99
In house made tuna salad on your choice of bread
More about Blue Door Deli
MingFu
8139 KENSINGTON DRIVE, WAXHAW
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Avocado Salad
$10.50
Spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko, with house ponzu dressing.
More about MingFu
