Waffles in Waxhaw

Waxhaw restaurants
Waxhaw restaurants that serve waffles

Blue Door Deli image

 

Blue Door Deli

202 W. North Main Street, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$2.95
More about Blue Door Deli
Restaurant banner

 

Emmets Social Table

401 East South Main St. Unit 101A, Waxhaw

No reviews yet
Takeout
KICKIN' CHICKEN & WAFFLES$12.00
Housemade waffles and tenders with maple syrup & sriracha
More about Emmets Social Table

