Go
Toast

Waxin’s Restaurant

Swedish - American food since 2020 serving great food to great people.
We strive to be your home away from home.
The vibe is casual but chic. The goal has been to have the best ambiance in the area.

5300 Donald Ross Road, Suite 130-135

No reviews yet

Location

5300 Donald Ross Road, Suite 130-135

Palm Beach Gardens FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

YourLife of Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bagel Boyz

No reviews yet

Jupiter's premier bagel shop and deli. We feature NY style bagels made from scratch, an assortment of fresh spreads all made in house, and the best egg sandwiches.

Cactus Grille & Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Serving authentic Tex-Mex cuisine drawing on family recipes and great cocktails in a lively
atmosphere, Cactus Grille &amp; Tequila Bar is North Palm Beach County’s hottest new destination
for cocktails, dining and entertainment.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston