Go
Wayan image
French
Breakfast & Brunch

Wayan

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

443 Reviews

$$$

20 Spring St

New York, NY 10012

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

20 Spring St, New York NY 10012

Directions

Nearby restaurants

KONO

No reviews yet

Kono will feature a kappo-style yakitori omakase focused on tradition and seasonality at an intimate 14 seat chef's counter. Guests can expect to enjoy various cuts (and specialty cuts) of organic Amish chicken via a multi-course menu with appetizers, binchotan-grilled skewers, seasonal vegetables and dessert.

Boqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ruby's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Wayan

orange star4.1 • 443 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston