Wayfinder's Wharf

Open from 8 to 8 everyday.
Offering Breakfast and an all day menu. Wines, beers, and cocktials are served. Please ask us about our package alcohol sales.

7082 Bembe Beach Rd

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit$6.00
Thick cut bacon, scrambled eggs, and cheddar on a fresh baked Southern style biscuit.
Wayfinder’s Dog$9.00
Black Angus Beef hot dog with Sriracha Cheese sauce, fried shallots and scallions served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Turkey Sando$12.00
Turkey slices with fried panko bread crumbs, sambal mayo, and cole slaw.
Burmese Chicken Salad$14.00
Chopped lettuce, shredded carrots, Marinated shredded chicken, mint, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with a lime dressing.
Chicken Rice Bowl$14.00
Chicken donburi (rice bowl) topped with peas, carrots, shredded marinated green onions, and fried shallots.
Chicken Biscuit$7.00
Fried marinated chicken on a fresh baked Southern style biscuit.
Smash Burger$15.00
6 ounces of Black Angus Beef, Sriracha Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
Kids Hot Dog$8.00
Black Angus Beef hot dog with bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Tatsuta-Age (marinated fried) chicken, pickled mustard daikon, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
Fried Fish Sandwich$16.00
Rockfish tempura, topped with cabbage and carrot slaw, and sambal mayo, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
Location

7082 Bembe Beach Rd

Annapolis MD

