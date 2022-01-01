Go
Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy! #1BestBurger!

104 S MAIN

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Olive Burger$6.99
Our Burger Topped w/ Our Famous Homemade Olive Sauce!
Mac n Cheese Bites$4.99
WRAP Crispy Chicken$6.99
Premium Crispy Chicken, Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in Our Flour Tortilla
French Fries$1.59
Hamburger$5.99
Classic Hamburger Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle & Onion
Full Chix Tenders$6.99
TO GO Beef Taco$1.50
Stuffed Jalapeños$0.99
Home Made Cream Cheese Stuffed Pickled Jalapenos
Hotel$6.99
Our Burger Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickle, Onion & Home Made 1000 Island Dressing!
Mozzarella Sticks$4.59
Location

WAYLAND MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
