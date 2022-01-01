Wayland restaurants you'll love

Wayland restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wayland

Wayland's top cuisines

American
Italian
Seafood
Bagels
Must-try Wayland restaurants

The Bagel Table- Wayland image

 

The Bagel Table- Wayland

21 Andrew Way, Wayland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FREDDIE FROM CHELSEA$11.50
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$9.50
BAGEL W/PLAIN CC$3.60
More about The Bagel Table- Wayland
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Villa Restaurant Wayland

124 E Plain St, Wayland

Avg 4.1 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Cocktail$8.99
Fresh jumbo shrimp served with a side of cocktail dipping sauce
Baked Salmon Dinner$21.99
Filet of salmon baked with a touch of butter, lemon, and seasoning
Sole Picatta$19.99
Filet of sole pan seared with mushrooms & capers in a lemon white wine sauce. Sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
More about The Villa Restaurant Wayland
Restaurant banner

 

JINDU

131 BOSTON POST RD, Wayland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about JINDU
