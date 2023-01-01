Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Wayland
/
Wayland
/
Clams
Wayland restaurants that serve clams
Jindu
131 BOSTON POST RD, Wayland
No reviews yet
Hokkigai (Surf Clam)
$8.00
More about Jindu
The Villa - Good N U* -
124 East Plain Street, Wayland
No reviews yet
New England Clam Chowder
$0.00
Made in house, The Villa is famous for this!
Fried Clams
$30.00
Fresh, sweet, tender, whole belly clams
New England Clam Chowder
$0.00
More about The Villa - Good N U* -
Browse other tasty dishes in Wayland
Ravioli
Calamari
Salmon
Scallops
Chicken Tenders
More near Wayland to explore
Waltham
Avg 4.3
(52 restaurants)
Framingham
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Natick
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Wellesley
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Sudbury
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Maynard
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Wellesley Hills
No reviews yet
Lincoln
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(587 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(275 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(365 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(948 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston