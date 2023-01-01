Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Wayland

Wayland restaurants that serve clams

Jindu

131 BOSTON POST RD, Wayland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hokkigai (Surf Clam)$8.00
The Villa - Good N U* -

124 East Plain Street, Wayland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$0.00
Made in house, The Villa is famous for this!
Fried Clams$30.00
Fresh, sweet, tender, whole belly clams
New England Clam Chowder$0.00
