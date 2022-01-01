Wayland restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Wayland restaurants

McDuff's Bar and Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McDuff's Bar and Grille

105 E. Superior, Wayland

Avg 4.3 (733 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HomeChips$2.00
Kids Tenders$5.00
Big Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.00
More about McDuff's Bar and Grille
Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill image

 

Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill

104 S MAIN, WAYLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Jalapeños$1.49
Home Made Cream Cheese Stuffed Pickled Jalapenos
Hamburger$7.99
Classic Hamburger Topped w/ Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle & Onion
Olive Burger$8.99
Our Burger Topped w/ Our Famous Homemade Olive Sauce!
More about Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill
Hilliards Corner Lounge image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hilliards Corner Lounge

3508 18th St, Wayland

Avg 4.2 (427 reviews)
More about Hilliards Corner Lounge

