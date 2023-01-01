Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Wayland

Go
Wayland restaurants
Toast

Wayland restaurants that serve brisket

McDuff's Bar and Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McDuff's Bar and Grille

105 E. Superior, Wayland

Avg 4.3 (733 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Salad$13.00
More about McDuff's Bar and Grille
Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill image

 

Wayland Hotel

104 S MAIN, WAYLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Spec$8.99
Bacon, Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Grilled Sourdough Bread
More about Wayland Hotel

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayland

Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Cake

Chips And Salsa

Mushroom Burgers

Mozzarella Sticks

Club Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Wayland to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston