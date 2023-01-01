Burritos in Wayland
Wayland restaurants that serve burritos
More about Wayland Hotel
Wayland Hotel
104 S MAIN, WAYLAND
|Full CHIX Burrito
|$8.99
Hotel Seasoned Shredded Chicken, topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce
|Half BEEF Burrito
|$6.99
Hotel Seasoned Beef, Light Refried Beans topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce
|Half CHIX Burrito
|$6.99
Hotel Seasoned Shredded Chicken, topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce