Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Wayland

Go
Wayland restaurants
Toast

Wayland restaurants that serve burritos

Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill image

 

Wayland Hotel

104 S MAIN, WAYLAND

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Full CHIX Burrito$8.99
Hotel Seasoned Shredded Chicken, topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce
Half BEEF Burrito$6.99
Hotel Seasoned Beef, Light Refried Beans topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce
Half CHIX Burrito$6.99
Hotel Seasoned Shredded Chicken, topped w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Onions & Mexican Blend Cheese w/ Home Made Red Burrito Sauce
More about Wayland Hotel
Consumer pic

 

4 One 2 Distillery - 739 S MAIN ST

739 S MAIN ST, Wayland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Burrito$0.00
More about 4 One 2 Distillery - 739 S MAIN ST

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayland

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Nachos

Mushroom Burgers

Club Sandwiches

Map

More near Wayland to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (199 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston