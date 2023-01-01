Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken burritos in
Wayland
/
Wayland
/
Chicken Burritos
Wayland restaurants that serve chicken burritos
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
McDuff's Bar and Grille
105 E. Superior, Wayland
Avg 4.3
(733 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Burrito
$14.00
More about McDuff's Bar and Grille
4 One 2 Distillery - 739 S MAIN ST
739 S MAIN ST, Wayland
No reviews yet
Chicken Burrito
$0.00
More about 4 One 2 Distillery - 739 S MAIN ST
Browse other tasty dishes in Wayland
Mozzarella Sticks
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
Cake
Pies
Club Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Burritos
More near Wayland to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Ada
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(149 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(440 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(288 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston