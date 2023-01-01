Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Wayland

Go
Wayland restaurants
Toast

Wayland restaurants that serve chicken salad

McDuff's Bar and Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McDuff's Bar and Grille

105 E. Superior, Wayland

Avg 4.3 (733 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken Club Salad$13.00
More about McDuff's Bar and Grille
BG pic

 

Russo's Pizzeria Bar & Grille Gun Lake - 2688 Patterson Rd.

2688 Patterson Rd., Wayland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN TOSSED IN HOT SAUCE, ICEBERG LETTUCE, CARROTS, CABBAGE, CRISPY BACON, ONIONS & COLBY CHEESE
More about Russo's Pizzeria Bar & Grille Gun Lake - 2688 Patterson Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Wayland

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Burritos

Mushroom Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Coleslaw

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Wayland to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (498 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston