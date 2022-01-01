Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Wayland
/
Wayland
/
Chicken Tenders
Wayland restaurants that serve chicken tenders
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
McDuff's Bar and Grille
105 E. Superior, Wayland
Avg 4.3
(733 reviews)
Chicken Strips
$12.00
More about McDuff's Bar and Grille
Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill
104 S MAIN, WAYLAND
No reviews yet
Kid Chicken Tenders
$2.49
Kid Chicken Tenders
$4.99
More about Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill
