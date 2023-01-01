Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Wayland

Wayland restaurants
Wayland restaurants that serve grilled chicken

McDuff's Bar and Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

McDuff's Bar and Grille

105 E. Superior, Wayland

Avg 4.3 (733 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$14.00
More about McDuff's Bar and Grille
Wayland Hotel Bar and Grill image

 

Wayland Hotel

104 S MAIN, WAYLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise (Except Thursday's, tell us what you want on it)
WRAP Grilled Chicken$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in Our Flour Tortilla
More about Wayland Hotel

