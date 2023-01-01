Grilled chicken in Wayland
Wayland restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about McDuff's Bar and Grille
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
McDuff's Bar and Grille
105 E. Superior, Wayland
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$14.00
More about Wayland Hotel
Wayland Hotel
104 S MAIN, WAYLAND
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Topped w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise (Except Thursday's, tell us what you want on it)
|WRAP Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken, Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in Our Flour Tortilla