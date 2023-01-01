Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pies in
Wayland
/
Wayland
/
Pies
Wayland restaurants that serve pies
Wayland Hotel
104 S MAIN, WAYLAND
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Pie
$4.99
Strawberry Pie
$4.99
More about Wayland Hotel
4 One 2 Distillery - 739 S MAIN ST
739 S MAIN ST, Wayland
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie #3
$6.60
Fresh squeezed lime, graham crackers crushed up and folded together. We top it with gramam crackers, whip topping and lime.
More about 4 One 2 Distillery - 739 S MAIN ST
Browse other tasty dishes in Wayland
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Chicken Wraps
Nachos
Mac And Cheese
Burritos
Chips And Salsa
Cake
More near Wayland to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Plainwell
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Ada
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Otsego
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(144 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(419 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(285 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston