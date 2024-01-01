Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wayne restaurants you'll love

Wayne restaurants
  • Wayne

Must-try Wayne restaurants

Avenue American Bistro image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue American Bistro

3632 Elizabeth St, Wayne

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
General Tso's Cauliflower Bites$9.00
Hand-Battered Cauliflower Florets / Sweet & Spicy Chili Glaze / Toasted Sesame / Scallion
Hand-Dipped Tenders$16.00
Dusted to order / Free-Range Organic Chicken Tenderloins / Choice of Sauce
Garlic Parm Fries$8.00
Sea Salt / Grated Parm / Roasted Garlic / Cilantro Fines Herbs
Main pic

 

Brookies Cafe - 35234 W Michigan Ave

35234 W Michigan Ave, Wayne

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Main pic

 

La Rosa VIP Cigar Lounge - 35234 W Michigan Ave

35228 West Michigan Avenue, Wayne

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More near Wayne to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Westland

No reviews yet

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (323 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (424 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
