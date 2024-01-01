Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic knots in
Wayne
/
Wayne
/
Garlic Knots
Wayne restaurants that serve garlic knots
Buongusto Pizza Restaurant & Catering
57 New Jersey 23, Wayne
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$7.75
More about Buongusto Pizza Restaurant & Catering
Wayne Ale House & Pizza
611 Ratzer Road, Wayne
No reviews yet
GARLIC KNOTS
$6.00
8 garlic knots served with a side of pizza sauce
More about Wayne Ale House & Pizza
