Garlic knots in Wayne

Wayne restaurants
Wayne restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Buongusto Pizza Restaurant & Catering

57 New Jersey 23, Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$7.75
More about Buongusto Pizza Restaurant & Catering
Item pic

 

Wayne Ale House & Pizza

611 Ratzer Road, Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GARLIC KNOTS$6.00
8 garlic knots served with a side of pizza sauce
More about Wayne Ale House & Pizza

