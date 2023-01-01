Octopus in Wayne

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wayne restaurants that serve octopus
Viaggio Ristorante
1055 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne
No reviews yet
Octopus
$18.00
pepperoni ragu, potato fritti, charred scallion gremolata
More about Viaggio Ristorante
Meow & Sip
186 Mountainview Blvd, Wayne
No reviews yet
2P Octopus
$5.00
More about Meow & Sip
