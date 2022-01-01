Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pappardelle in
Wayne
/
Wayne
/
Pappardelle
Wayne restaurants that serve pappardelle
Viaggio Ristorante
1055 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne
No reviews yet
Pappardelle
$25.00
polpetti & sweet sausage sugo
More about Viaggio Ristorante
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Meat Market Steak House
37 Berdan Avenue, Wayne
Avg 4.5
(469 reviews)
Pappardelle Chicken
$38.00
More about Meat Market Steak House
