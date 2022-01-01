Wayne restaurants you'll love

Go
Wayne restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wayne

Wayne's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Gastropubs
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Wayne restaurants

Great American Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great American Pub

4 West Ave,, Wayne

Avg 4 (628 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Palm Beach Salad$17.00
Crab, shrimp, avocado, tomato, hard cooked egg and honey vinaigrette
The Impossible Cheeseburger$14.00
Caramelized onions and cheddar on sweet potato roll
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls$12.00
Spicy Ketchup
More about Great American Pub
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nick Filet

313 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne

Avg 4.7 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Bites
Bite size pieces of filet in our special regular seasoning.
BYO - Filet Sandwich
Build your own sandwich with a cut of filet mignon on a toasted kaiser roll with 15+ toppings, cheeses, and sauces to choose from.
ClassNick - Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon on a kaiser roll with american cheese and Nick Filet sauce.
More about Nick Filet
A Taste of Britain image

 

A Taste of Britain

503 W. Lancaster Ave Ste. 420, Radnor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
*Full Afternoon Tea To Go$24.00
Our specialty - makes any day special! Eight pieces of tea sandwich, a scone with clotted cream, strawberry preserves, and lemon curd, three freshly-baked miniature pastries, and a beverage. Add pretty disposables (floral paper plate & napkin and "silver" knife) for $3.
Mini Pastries$16.00
A Delicious Assortment of Miniature Pastries, Baked Daily in House by our Pastry Chef. Nine Pieces to Share or Enjoy Yourself! (Assortment will vary from what’s shown in the picture!)
Scone Side To Go$0.50
Select your spreads! Clotted cream, strawberry preserves, and lemon curd take our scones from delicious to extraordinary!
More about A Taste of Britain
NexDine image

 

NexDine

550 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
E TU BRUTE$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about NexDine
Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar image

 

Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar

133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
calamari agrodolce$18.00
Hot & sweet peppers, sun dried tomato, olives, honey reduction 
kale caesar$10.00
Crouton, Parmigiano, blackpepper 
rigatoni alla vodka$20.00
Prosciutto, peas,onion,pink cream sauce 
More about Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar
Spread Bagelry - Wayne image

 

Spread Bagelry - Wayne

134 N. Wayne Ave, Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Dozen Bagels$23.00
Latte$4.25
More about Spread Bagelry - Wayne
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Teresa's Cafe and Next Door

124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne

Avg 4.4 (1325 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Crispy panko breaded chicken breast cutlet topped with mozzarella and served with linguini tossed with filet tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic.
Emiliani$22.00
Fusilli pasta with prosciutto, mushroom, basil pesto, crème fraîche.
Bolognese$23.00
Penne pasta in a traditional pork, beef, and veal ragu simmered with tomatoes and herbs.
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros. image

 

Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros.

385 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Applewood Bacon Grilled Cheese$16.00
House cured & Applewood smoked bacon, Baker Street country loaf, cooper sharp cheese. Comes with a house salad, white balsamic vinaigrette
The Cave Masters Cheese Board$19.00
Humboldt Fog goat, L'Amuse cow, Netherlands 1605 Machego sheep, roasted grapes, black lava cashews, fig & acacia honey jam, beer mustard, homemade focaccia, crostini
More about Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros.
honeygrow image

SALADS • NOODLES

honeygrow

230 N Radnor Chester Rd., Radnor

Avg 4.8 (3417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CYO Beef$6.50
Start with our roasted beef and choose your base, sauce, add-ins + garnish.
Three add-ins and two garnishes included, additional extra.
More about honeygrow

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Wayne

Chicken Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Wayne to explore

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Norristown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston