Wayne restaurants you'll love

More about Great American Pub
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great American Pub
4 West Ave,, Wayne
|Popular items
|Palm Beach Salad
|$17.00
Crab, shrimp, avocado, tomato, hard cooked egg and honey vinaigrette
|The Impossible Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Caramelized onions and cheddar on sweet potato roll
|Cheesesteak Spring Rolls
|$12.00
Spicy Ketchup
More about Nick Filet
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nick Filet
313 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne
|Popular items
|Regular Bites
Bite size pieces of filet in our special regular seasoning.
|BYO - Filet Sandwich
Build your own sandwich with a cut of filet mignon on a toasted kaiser roll with 15+ toppings, cheeses, and sauces to choose from.
|ClassNick - Sandwich
Cut of filet mignon on a kaiser roll with american cheese and Nick Filet sauce.
More about A Taste of Britain
A Taste of Britain
503 W. Lancaster Ave Ste. 420, Radnor
|Popular items
|*Full Afternoon Tea To Go
|$24.00
Our specialty - makes any day special! Eight pieces of tea sandwich, a scone with clotted cream, strawberry preserves, and lemon curd, three freshly-baked miniature pastries, and a beverage. Add pretty disposables (floral paper plate & napkin and "silver" knife) for $3.
|Mini Pastries
|$16.00
A Delicious Assortment of Miniature Pastries, Baked Daily in House by our Pastry Chef. Nine Pieces to Share or Enjoy Yourself! (Assortment will vary from what’s shown in the picture!)
|Scone Side To Go
|$0.50
Select your spreads! Clotted cream, strawberry preserves, and lemon curd take our scones from delicious to extraordinary!
More about NexDine
NexDine
550 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
|$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
|E TU BRUTE
|$7.29
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Caesar Dressing & Shredded Parmesan Cheese in a Wheat Wrap | Cal: 590, Keyword: ETUBRUTE
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$6.99
Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap
More about Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar
Alessandro's Wood Fire Italian and Bar
133 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne
|Popular items
|calamari agrodolce
|$18.00
Hot & sweet peppers, sun dried tomato, olives, honey reduction
|kale caesar
|$10.00
Crouton, Parmigiano, blackpepper
|rigatoni alla vodka
|$20.00
Prosciutto, peas,onion,pink cream sauce
More about Spread Bagelry - Wayne
Spread Bagelry - Wayne
134 N. Wayne Ave, Wayne
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|Dozen Bagels
|$23.00
|Latte
|$4.25
More about Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
124 N Wayne Ave, Wayne
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
Crispy panko breaded chicken breast cutlet topped with mozzarella and served with linguini tossed with filet tomatoes, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic.
|Emiliani
|$22.00
Fusilli pasta with prosciutto, mushroom, basil pesto, crème fraîche.
|Bolognese
|$23.00
Penne pasta in a traditional pork, beef, and veal ragu simmered with tomatoes and herbs.
More about Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros.
Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros.
385 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne
|Popular items
|Applewood Bacon Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
House cured & Applewood smoked bacon, Baker Street country loaf, cooper sharp cheese. Comes with a house salad, white balsamic vinaigrette
|The Cave Masters Cheese Board
|$19.00
Humboldt Fog goat, L'Amuse cow, Netherlands 1605 Machego sheep, roasted grapes, black lava cashews, fig & acacia honey jam, beer mustard, homemade focaccia, crostini